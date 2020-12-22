TODAY |

Festival-goers urged to be vigilant about Covid-19 ahead of bumper summer season

Source:  1 NEWS

As New Zealand sets up for a bumper summer festival season, in contrast to parts of the world re-entering lockdown, health experts say freedom comes with a warning. 

Voluntary Covid-19 testing and thousands of face masks are some of the measures in place. Source: 1 NEWS

University of Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said festivals risk becoming coronavirus super-spreader events. 

“If you are planning to go to a mass gathering, then you need to be really, really careful. If you have any symptoms that could be Covid-19 … don't just shrug those off,” she said. 

The events sector is working with the Government to develop a voluntary code. 

NZ Promoters Association president Brent Eccles said people were going to be reminded to use the Covid Tracer app, wash their hands, and stay at home if they’re feeling sick.

“It's the same things we've been doing all along,” he said.

“We're the envy of the world. Lots of people I talk to overseas can't believe how lucky we are to be having these festivals.”

Health officials are also being cautious. 

Nelson Marlborough DHB is opening a testing station at the Bay Dreams Festival in Nelson. 

“If you're not sure, come and get tested. It’s about the health and safety of all of New Zealand,” DHB emergency manager Pete Kara said.

The Prime Minister says New Zealanders should stay home if they feel sick. Source: Breakfast

Bay Dreams festival director Toby Burrows said every person coming into the festival was scanned in, so organisers know who is arriving. 

He said the festival would also be offering more hand washing and hand sanitising stations. 

“We have face masks for every single person if they want,” he said. 

