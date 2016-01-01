 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Festival-goers rejoice! Worst weather misses Gisborne as Rhythm and Vines festival gets underway

share

Source:

NZN

The worst of the predicted bad weather has passed south of Gisborne where the sold out Rhythm and Vines festival is gearing up.

There were only four arrests at Rhythm and Vines last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Year festival at Waiohika Estate vineyard, which runs from Friday to Sunday, regularly attracts a crowd of 20,000.

MetService had warned heavy rain and winds could pass over the area from Thursday evening to midday today as people were arriving.

Today, Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management said the worst of the weather ended up being to the south of Gisborne.

The biggest wind gusts of 87.1km/h was recorded at Mahia between 8pm and 9pm yesterday.

The biggest rainfall was 67.2mm at Whakapunake, followed by 51.5mm at Mangapoike and 48.8mm on the Whareratas.
Gisborne Airport only received 5.2mm.

Meanwhile, motorists in Gisborne are advised of extensive delays on Back Ormond Road on Friday afternoon.

There is currently a queue of traffic stretching back around 5km.

Anyone heading to Rhythm and Vines should expect long delays and is asked to be patient.

The festival dropped its BYO alcohol policy after a riot at the 2014-15 event and policing efforts have been stepped up in recent times.

This year, police will again breath test every driver leaving the festival grounds.

MetService says on Sunday, which is New Year's Eve, a front is forecast to move on to the lower South Island from the Tasman Sea, delivering heavy northerly rain to southern Westland and Fiordland.

On New Year's Day through to Wednesday, a broad trough of low pressure is forecast to approach New Zealand from the Tasman Sea spreading a moist north to northeast flow over the country.

Rain or showers are likely for many places, especially northern and western areas, where some heavy falls are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RHYTHM AND VINES SAFETY TIPS:

* Drive safely to the venue, do not rush and take regular rest breaks
* Drink in moderation
* Look after your friends, especially those who might have had too much to drink
* Remember if you party through the night, you will not be in a fit state to drive in the morning
* Keep an eye on your drinks and do not accept drinks you have not personally seen poured
* Lock vehicles parked at the event and keep valuables out of sight.

Related

Music

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

2

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


00:36
3
Tony Kemp says the problems in the Kiwis' camp extend far beyond the players and coach.

No Kiwis selected in Rugby League World XIII after horror campaign at World Cup

00:47
4
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


5
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

Donald Trump to undergo customary presidential physical in two weeks

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's T20 match between the Black Caps and West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 