Festival-goers rejoice! Worst weather misses Gisborne as Rhythm and Vines festival gets underway

The worst of the predicted bad weather has passed south of Gisborne where the sold out Rhythm and Vines festival is gearing up.

The New Year festival at Waiohika Estate vineyard, which runs from Friday to Sunday, regularly attracts a crowd of 20,000.

MetService had warned heavy rain and winds could pass over the area from Thursday evening to midday today as people were arriving.

Today, Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management said the worst of the weather ended up being to the south of Gisborne.

The biggest wind gusts of 87.1km/h was recorded at Mahia between 8pm and 9pm yesterday.

The biggest rainfall was 67.2mm at Whakapunake, followed by 51.5mm at Mangapoike and 48.8mm on the Whareratas.

Gisborne Airport only received 5.2mm.

Meanwhile, motorists in Gisborne are advised of extensive delays on Back Ormond Road on Friday afternoon.

There is currently a queue of traffic stretching back around 5km.

Anyone heading to Rhythm and Vines should expect long delays and is asked to be patient.

The festival dropped its BYO alcohol policy after a riot at the 2014-15 event and policing efforts have been stepped up in recent times.

This year, police will again breath test every driver leaving the festival grounds.

MetService says on Sunday, which is New Year's Eve, a front is forecast to move on to the lower South Island from the Tasman Sea, delivering heavy northerly rain to southern Westland and Fiordland.

On New Year's Day through to Wednesday, a broad trough of low pressure is forecast to approach New Zealand from the Tasman Sea spreading a moist north to northeast flow over the country.

Rain or showers are likely for many places, especially northern and western areas, where some heavy falls are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

