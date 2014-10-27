Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

Festival-goers bound for Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines New Year's festival may need to brace for some extreme weather.

File image of a puddle.

MetService has issued an 18-hour severe weather watch for Gisborne, with heavy rain and southwest gales expected later today through to midday Friday.

MetService is advising that people in the area remain up to date with forecasts.

There's also a warning in place for heavy rain in Hawkes Bay.

The festival runs from tomorrow through to New Year's Day, with a warm-up event scheduled for this evening from 2.00pm.

Those setting up camp for the New Year period may be hampered by strong winds and rain, or left to pitch their tents on wet grass once the front passes by tomorrow afternoon.

"The forecast is for some wet weather so please drive to the conditions (and pack some wet weather clothes)," the festival said on its Facebook page yesterday.

Rhythm and Vines is in its 15th year, and 20,000 people are expected to attend with camping sold out.

Police announced on Tuesday that they’ll be breath-testing drivers leaving the festival.