Festival-goers bringing in the New Year at Wanaka's Rhythm and Alps festival

Crowds have gathered to welcome the New Year at the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka.

The sold-out festival has attracted 10,000 people to a farm in the Cardrona Valley.

Festival director Alex Turnball said the event is "fantastic" for Central Otago.

"The crowds have been ecstatic, everyone is really happy," he told 1 NEWS.

The festival is currently in it's sixth year.

"We are very lucky to hold such a landmark event here," Mr Turnbull said.

There are 53 musical acts across the two-day event, which started on Saturday.