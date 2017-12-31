Festival-goers bringing in the New Year at Wanaka's Rhythm and Alps festival

Source:
Crowds have gathered to welcome the New Year at the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka.
The sold-out festival has attracted 10,000 people to a farm in the Cardrona Valley.
Festival director Alex Turnball said the event is "fantastic" for Central Otago.
"The crowds have been ecstatic, everyone is really happy," he told 1 NEWS.
The festival is currently in it's sixth year.
"We are very lucky to hold such a landmark event here," Mr Turnbull said.
There are 53 musical acts across the two-day event, which started on Saturday.
Mr Turnball said there have not been any incidents so far, and "long may that continue".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news