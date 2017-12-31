 

Festival-goers bringing in the New Year at Wanaka's Rhythm and Alps festival

Crowds have gathered to welcome the New Year at the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka. 

It's been part of our summer for 15 years but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the music event.
The sold-out festival has attracted 10,000 people to a farm in the Cardrona Valley.

Festival director Alex Turnball said the event is "fantastic" for Central Otago. 

"The crowds have been ecstatic, everyone is really happy," he told 1 NEWS. 

The festival is currently in it's sixth year. 

The organisers say they are "very lucky" to hold such a landmark event in the south.
"We are very lucky to hold such a landmark event here," Mr Turnbull said. 

There are 53 musical acts across the two-day event, which started on Saturday. 

Mr Turnball said there have not been any incidents so far, and "long may that continue".

