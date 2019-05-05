Fertility experts are calling for new laws to control the DIY sperm donation industry

Fertility experts are calling for new laws in the DIY sperm donation industry.

A Sunday investigation has revealed the lack of regulation is allowing some donors to mislead women leaving them without recourse.

"It's an actual living nightmare and that's no over exaggeration," Ana, who used a sperm donor, told 1 NEWS.

After her kids were born, she discovered the donor had not been upfront about his family medical history or the number of women he intended to donate to.

Ana came across the Tauranga-mans profile six-years-ago, a man willing to donate his sperm and says at first glance, he was 'just our average New Zealand guy'.

"I started to realise that this man has more children than what he ever said he was going to father," she says.

However, there is no law in the country that says how many children you can have.

A gap in the law outside of fertility clinics allows anyone to donate sperm to however many people they want and there's no legal requirement for them to tell the truth.