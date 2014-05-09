Ferrets kill eight kiwi over eight weeks in Tongariro Forest

Eight kiwi have been killed in an eight week period in Tongariro Forest due to ferrets.

The Department of Conservation has launched a trapping response programme to contain the outbreak of the pests who disperse to the forest from farmland at this time of year.

Live cage traps have been set up at kiwi kill sites to target the ferret returning to feed on the carcass, and also traps around surviving kiwi have been laid.

A spokesperson for DOC told 1 NEWS they caught one large male ferret last week and suspect he was responsible for the majority of the native bird deaths.

"Ferrets can get a taste for kiwi, and become like rogue dogs - killing a kiwi each week," the spokesperson told 1NEWS.

DOC says ferrets have become one of the biggest threats to kiwi populations, as they are one of the only predators, along with dogs, that are big enough to kill adult kiwi.