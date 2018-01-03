 

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

The Christmas and New Year sunshine is set to be blown away this week by severe rain and possible thunderstorms, and flash flooding, forecasters are warning.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Heavy rain warnings are now in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Mount Taranaki, Nelson, Marlborough, and the Kaikoura Coast.

Currently building off north eastern Australia, the low pressure front will hit New Zealand's north on Thursday, dumping 70-90mm of rain on Auckland between midday and midnight, the MetService says.

The Super City is also expected to experience winds gusting up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Strong winds will also buffet Northland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula, possibly damaging trees and powerlines and making it hazardous on the roads for tall trucks and motorbikes.

The low pressure front will then travel south tomorrow bringing heavy rainfalls up to 150mm-and-160mm in Bay of Plenty and Mt Taranaki before hitting the top of the South Island in the early hours of Friday.

It was likely to bring rough seas up to seven metres high and strong rips on both the western and eastern coastlines of the North Island.

The front is expected to clear the country by Saturday.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast in your area here.

