Ferns, maps and love hearts - what are the most popular tattoos?

Tattoos come in all different shapes and sizes and it seems Kiwis are keen on them.

But which ones are the most common? And which ones are tattoo artists sick of?

Clocking in at number one is the fern.

Tattoo artist, Te Kanawa Ngarotata, has been doing the job for 10 years and is in the know about what's popular.

The infinity symbol, he told Seven Sharp, has been trending for the past few years.

Names and love hearts are also common.

Birds and doves come from an American tradition he says and are also popular.

And then there's the map of New Zealand.