Fence posts made of recycled plastics - Fieldays home to some remarkable Kiwi innovations

The agricultural Fieldays event may conjure up images of traditional tractors and gumboots, but 2019 has shown it's also home to some future-forward innovations.

1 NEWS went to take the pulse of the farming industry on the last day of New Zealand's biggest agricultural show.

It's no Silicone Valley but at Fieldays at Mystery Creek near Hamilton there's still a big focus on innovation.

And for Jerome Wenzlick of Future Posts this year's Fieldays has been a whirlwind.

He's selling fence posts made of recycled plastics.

"It has not stopped for three, four days now. We've sold everything we have had in stock," he said.

"We're fencing on an old rubbish dump and we were digging up plastic. And we thought why don't we make posts out of all this rubbish in the ground?"

The environmental focus has paid off. After going to market just three months ago, Mr Wenzlick has now won the Fieldays Innovation Award.

"We are saving the world one post at a time," he said.

But as his sustainable fence posts fly out of his factory, farmers with an eye to the future have been more circumspect when spending on the traditional big ticket items.

David Silk, Case IH brand manager said he thinks there has been an air of caution as a rule.

"Driving that is probably the desire to reduce debt, and that's from the financial institutions. And I think a lot of farmers are taking an opportunity to improve their equity position."

Mr Silk says while they've seen some softening in the market, it does come off the back of two record years.

As of mid afternoon yesterday, nearly 129,000 people had walked through the gates to Fieldays over the last four days.