Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough named

A Blenheim teacher who had sex with two underage students can now be named.

Marlborough Boys' College. Source: Google Maps

1 NEWS can reveal the woman as Jaimee Marie Cooney, a mother of two who taught at Marlborough Boys College for 12 years. Up until her resignation, she was the head of the languages faculty and also the wellness coordinator.

The 37-year-old is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for having sexual relations with two 15-year-old boys, often in public carparks.

Female teacher who had sexual relations with two underage students in Marlborough sentenced to jail

Her relationship with one of the victims lasted about a year, after first meeting the boy when he was 14 years old.

During sentencing in December 2019, Judge Tony Zohrab told Cooney the “most significant aggravating feature” in the case was how she came to meet the boys. “You were a mature woman. You had a senior leadership role… and you were the wellness coordinator,” he said.

He refused her bid for permanent name suppression but immediately her lawyers indicated they would be appealing the decision.

However, on February 3, it was confirmed to 1 NEWS that Cooney had decided to abandon the appeal.

The victims and their families’ have previously expressed their desire to see Cooney named, so long as it didn’t lead to them being identified.