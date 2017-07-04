Female shop assistant violently assaulted in Hamilton dairy robbery

A female shop assistant was violently assaulted during the robbery of a Hamilton dairy.

Police say the Palmerston Minimart was robbed by two men, one of whom was carrying a long metal crow bar, around midday on Sunday.

The lone female shop assistant was struck several times by one of the men sustaining bruising to her arms and neck.

Police say the men took one pouch of tobacco and a small amount of cash, before fleeing the scene in a stolen light-blue Mazda Demio.