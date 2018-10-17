 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Female MP sent abusive text to Jami-Lee Ross

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

A text believed to have been sent to Jami-Lee Ross in August by a female MP that Mr Ross had a relationship with has been released today.

The text - released on the same day that the National Party said it would review its culture - includes a slew of abuse and personal insults about Mr Ross' appearance and personality.

Last week several women accused Mr Ross of bullying and harassment.

Mr Ross has admitted to an affair with a fellow MP and apologised to a woman he admits he behaved inappropriately towards during a local body campaign his wife was running in.

The text sent in August was 61 words long. The message - along with other texts - was provided to RNZ by a supporter of the Botany MP with his permission.

Checkpoint has chosen not to release the exact words of the entire text out of concern for the wellbeing of both MPs. It is not clear what prompted the message.

However it was sent to Mr Ross at 1:19am on a Saturday morning and concluded by saying: "You deserve to die".

National Party leader Simon Bridges announced today he was seeking independent advice on workplace and party practices to ensure women felt safe.

But Mr Bridges said he did not believe National had a culture problem.

Mr Ross was taken into a mental health facility at the weekend, although the NZ Herald has reported that he has now been discharged and is resting in an unknown location.

He conceded on Friday he had not been a good husband, apologising for the hurt he had caused.

Mr Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett both declined to be interviewed today.

rnz.co.nz

On October 16, the now-independent MP made allegations against Mr Bridges, who in turn denied all claims.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:51
National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll
2
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
3
Poll: Jacinda Ardern surges to highest rating ever as preferred PM, at Simon Bridges' expense
4
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji
5
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National defends handling of woman's complaint against Jami-Lee Ross
Police car

Woman whose Christchurch death 'unexplained' was American citizen working in NZ

Poll: Jacinda Ardern surges to highest rating ever as preferred PM, at Simon Bridges' expense
04:51

National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll