Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.
The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Watch: 'It's just ridiculous' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires shots at World Rugby's leadership

02:04
2

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

00:15
3
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

08:59
4
Watch: Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

5
Police car

Ute doing donuts on Auckland beach before crash that hospitalised seven people

Hansen said the sport is being ravaged by uncertainty for players, coaches and spectators and has demanded World Rugby start listening.

00:59

'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

The PM was lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like holding her daughter after giving birth.


First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter to the world this morning.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.


 
