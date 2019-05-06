TODAY |

Female Blenheim teacher admits sexual connection charges involving teenage boys

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
The Blenheim teacher at the centre of sexual allegations involving two underage students has pleaded guilty to all charges.

The woman appeared in the Blenheim District Court this morning on eight charges of having a sexual connection with the two teenage boys, both aged 15 at the time the offending took place.

She also admitted to exposing one of the boys to indecent material, namely naked images and sexual videos on Snapchat and FaceTime.

She was granted interim name suppression and was granted bail until her sentencing in December.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS
