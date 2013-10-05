Female, 17, arrested after man's body found on Hawke's Bay roadside

Another teenager has been charged after a man's body was found in Hawke's Bay on Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Eastern District Field Crime Manager Detective Inspector Mike Foster said in a statement a 17-year-old female has been arrested this morning for the alleged murder and is set to appear at the Hastings District Court today.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Monday night in relation to the murder of the same man.

The body was found on the side of Matahorua Rd, Tutira at 9.30am on Monday.

"I am still appealing to the public for any sightings of a gold Toyota Passo – registration JGQ144 - which was driven between Hastings and Tutira on Sunday evening and around the Hawke’s Bay area throughout Monday," he said.