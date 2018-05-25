Feilding shop owner dives into escaping thieves' car but gets thrown out after enduring a beating around the head

A shop owner in Feilding got into the car of a thief who had just stolen $600 worth of clothing - and then pleaded with them to be let out.

Philip Pearpoint was at the Turners Sports Store on Monday afternoon when a thief grabbed the clothing from a rack outside the store on the footpath.

He returned to a waiting vehicle, and Mr Pearpoint was in hot pursuit.

He told Stuff he managed to get into the car as it sped off, but was soon fearful he would be thrown out at high speed.

"It was a spur of the moment thing that we do, but this one didn't go right," he told Stuff.

"I was two or three paces towards the door when the guy grabbed a big armful of clothing off the rack and I was running towards him when he's going away from the rack.

"There was a female driver and I opened the door and dived in to get the keys to stop the car getting away. Immediately the thief in the back seat starts punching me in the head repeatedly."

He was left with a black eyes, as well as numerous scrapes and cuts.

Mr Pearpoint said he had worked at the store for 42 years, and that he caught 8-10 thieves per year.