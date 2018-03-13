 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Feijoa grower fears they 'won't be here next year' as devastating disease hits Northland crops

share

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

Feijoa crops in Kerikeri in Northland are being devastated by a fungal disease, costing growers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anthracnose disease is rife in all but two of Kerikeri's 20 orchards.
Source: 1 NEWS

Anthracnose disease is rife in all but two of Kerikeri's 20 orchards.

Orchard owner, Stuart Duff, has just over 1800 trees and 600 of them have the fungus. The feijoa season has just started but Mr Duff says he's lost more than $1500.

He says he's already thrown away "just over three tonnes," of the fruit.

The fungus is a mutation that starts off as a small black spot which spreads all over the fruit within three days. While it's not dangerous to eat, it means the fruit isn't saleable.

Mr Duff has had his orchard for seven years and held a crisis meeting with other growers today. He says none of the growers in Kerikeri will break even, some are ripping out their entire crops and others are considering closing down.

"The other day I nearly had a breakdown, this is my livelihood, I'm thinking what an earth am I doing, there's absolutely nothing I can do."

He says he's tried everything, but the disease isn't curable.

The growers have approached the Ministry for Primary Industries but he says they haven't been able to help.

"I'm feeling totally deflated considering not only will it devastate the feijoas but go onto devastate far bigger industries in the horticulture world in this country," he says.

MPI says it can't help. It's role is to diagnose and investigate any new and exotic diseases and this fungus has been known about for more than 10 years.

Scientists from Plant and Food Research, a government funded research institute have visited the area and have told growers they are working to apply for funding to get some sort of program up and running to help them.

Related

Northland

Helen Castles

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:43
1
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:12
2
Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

00:17
3
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

4
Kathryn Dalziel says you should only use your cellphone in a meeting when conducting business.

Students suspended from Christchurch Boys' High after taking up-skirt photo of female teacher

00:59
5
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:12
Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

00:59
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.


00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

Outlaw bikies deported from Australia have been increasingly riding in the Bay of Plenty region.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 