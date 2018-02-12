 

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

Tom Dillane 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Aucklanders awoke to stifling 100 per cent humidity levels this morning, creating conditions meteorologists say are no different to a tropical climate.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

Showers are again expected to descend on Auckland around 10pm tonight, and continue thorough to Wednesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService Auckland meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the extreme mugginess is the result of a "horrendus" combination of humid air mass and high temperatures.

Check the forecast for your area here

"We've had a lot of rain yesterday and it's largely stopped today, but in the short term there's no relief in sight for Auckland," she said.

"It's really only midweek that we see some relief from the revolting high temperature and high moisture levels.

"The sup-tropics are driving our weather."

Breakfast weather reporter Matty McLean gives the overview of the rainy weather this week.
Source: Breakfast

And a sticky day in Auckland is probably the least to worry about.

Ms Griffiths also warns further heavy rain today leading into Wednesday could easily create surface flooding in spots across the city.

"Key for Aucklanders is the risk of heavy rain tonight with localised surface flooding," she said.

"On Wednesday there should be slight relief in conditions."

But, the on and off February deluges of the past fortnight are nothing unusual.

"Every so often Auckland suffers from muggy south-easterlies in February - grey, overcast conditions with showers," she said.

"The last time we saw conditions like this though, where there was flooding, was March 2017."

Showers are again expected to descend on Auckland around 10pm tonight, and continue thorough to Wednesday.

However, fine conditions are then forecast for Auckland Thursday through Sunday.

The temperature, however, will not abate, with daily highs forecast to not drop below 26 degrees for the next week.

Tom Dillane

Auckland

