'Feeling pretty blessed' - Baby boom at Wellington Zoo after successful breeding programme

Wellington Zoo is celebrating the success of its breeding programme which has led to what keepers are calling a baby boom this summer.

So far six nyala (a species of antelope), two meerkats and an endangered red panda have been born this season.

The newest additions to the meerkat mob have been captivating visitors with their antics.

"We're feeling pretty blessed actually, to have meerkat pups and the red panda cub all within a month.

"It was a pretty amazing Christmas present for all of us here," Maxine Jenkins from Wellington Zoo said.

The baby red panda was probably the most special present of all given their tricky breeding tendencies.

"They're only able to breed one day a year and during that time you have to have all the factors coming together.

"Luckily our two pandas Cinda and Cusee hit it off, and were successful this year," Ms Jenkins said.