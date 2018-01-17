 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Feeling pretty blessed' - Baby boom at Wellington Zoo after successful breeding programme

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wellington Zoo is celebrating the success of its breeding programme which has led to what keepers are calling a baby boom this summer.

Six nyala, two meerkats and an endangered red panda were born.
Source: 1 NEWS

So far six nyala (a species of antelope), two meerkats and an endangered red panda have been born this season.

The newest additions to the meerkat mob have been captivating visitors with their antics.

"We're feeling pretty blessed actually, to have meerkat pups and the red panda cub all within a month.

"It was a pretty amazing Christmas present for all of us here," Maxine Jenkins from Wellington Zoo said.

The baby red panda was probably the most special present of all given their tricky breeding tendencies.

"They're only able to breed one day a year and during that time you have to have all the factors coming together.

"Luckily our two pandas Cinda and Cusee hit it off, and were successful this year," Ms Jenkins said.

The red panda baby will be kept in a den for at least a month before making its debut to the public.

Related

Wellington

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

McDonald's manager under fire in Australia for inappropriate interview of teenage girl

01:30
2
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

00:09
3
Mackleys Transport GM Layne Sefton said the accident was unprecedented.

Watch: Semi-trailer dangerously snaps in Auckland peak hour traffic while carrying load of steel coil

00:22
4
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

00:45
5
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island


00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.

01:36
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Wild weather set to batter Nelson region tonight, Auckland Thursday morning

The MetService is warning up to 120mm of rain could hit Auckland tomorrow starting at 6am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 