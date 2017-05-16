'I feel physically sick at what your family is going through' - support flows for bashed Kiwi teen and his loved ones

Support has been flowing in from friends and family of a Kiwi teenager fighting for his life in Australia after being attacked outside a Brisbane McDonald's.

Joshua Waite, 17, formerly of Hamilton, sustained severe head injuries after being kicked in the face last Friday and is in an induced coma.

A Royal Brisbane Hospital media spokesperson said this morning that Josh was still in a critical condition.

The family released a statement this morning saying: "There has been no positive improvement on Josh. In the last few days we have just hoped for him to stabilise."

"This absolutely breaks us. Joshua's mum and dad are struggling to keep it together. It is a traumatic time and we are constantly on edge," it said according to 9NEWS journalist Rob Morrison.

His family has set up a Facebook page where people could share what Josh means to him, wrote his aunt Raiha Hooker.

"When Josh is better I will have all of the comments put in a frame for him," she wrote.

On the page, Rachel Whitehead wrote: "I feel physically sick at what your family is going through. Josh when I met you you instantly stole my heart with your shy smile and gentle sensitive nature. You are kind, caring, soft-hearted, protective and strong. Kia kaha."

Kelly-Anne Biddick said: "You have so many people that love you and so desperately want you to get better so when you are and you are reading these messages I want you to know you are loved."

Tiffany Betts commented: "Josh always put me first even when he was having the worst day himself. I am so grateful for Josh and everything he has helped me through. He has always been my number one supporter and now it's my turn to be his."

Both Australian and New Zealand fundraiser pages have been set up for Joshua, with the Givealittle page raising $5,070 since it was created on Monday, and the Australian MyCause page raising NZ$1358.