'I feel lost without them' - Tributes flow for young Hawke's Bay couple killed in crash

A young couple who died in a car crash on the Napier-Taupo Road on Saturday have been remembered with heartfelt tributes.

Josh van Hooijdonk, 20, and Maja Eve Sanders, 19. Source: Supplied

Josh van Hoojidonk, 20, and Maja Eve Sanders, 19, of Hastings, died following a two-car crash - another person remains in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Writing on her son's page, Josh's mother Bronwyn wrote, "I am in utter shock and just can not believe we have lost two of the most fabulous people I know.

"Josh was my first born and has been the light of my life ever since (sharing his place with Alex of course!).

"Josh has grown into the most wonderful young man - kind and respectful, loving and funny - blimmen fussy and tidy but who can't love those traits. There was nothing more I could have asked for in a son.

"He had so much potential that he will now never get a chance to share with the world and there were so many more memories he should have been able to make too.

"I feel exceptionally grateful to have got to know Maja over the past year. She too was an absolute delight. They were so cute together and completed each other. She easily found a place in my heart and so this loss is even more keenly felt.

"They recently moved into a flat in front of our house and we have spent hours together during lockdown with them in our bubble. For that time I will forever be eternally grateful.

"The thought of not sharing my life with them is tearing me apart. I feel lost without them."

The post was responded to by many replies of love and admiration.