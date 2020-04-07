TODAY |

'Feel like I'm a walking bomb' - Woman with coronavirus calls for more testing in order to be cleared of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wellington writer currently in isolation after contracting Covid-19 is calling for further testing, saying people clearing themselves over the phone is “a bit risky”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was more cautious optimism from the Prime Minister today, as the country sees its lowest number of new cases in a fortnight. Source: 1 NEWS

Joan Taylor told 1 NEWS she feels like a “walking bomb” after contracting coronavirus.

“You feel like a horrible public health hazard,” Ms Taylor said. “I feel terrible. I feel like I’m a walking bomb.”

Ms Taylor is questioning why people infected with the respiratory illness can clear themselves by simply stating they are symptom-free over the phone.

“I just sort of feel me telling a public health nurse that I’m good without seeing anybody, without any doctor checking my chest, looking down my throat, is a bit risky,” she said.

“In an ideal world, we should all have another test.”

There are now 1160 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand after an additional 54 new cases were announced today. Of those cases, 32 have been confirmed and 22 are probable.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An update was provided by the Director-General of Health. Source: 1 NEWS
read more
New Zealand's Covid-19 cases increase by 54, with four people in intensive care

There are now 12 people in hospital, with four in intensive care. One person is critical.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Unite Union accuses SkyCity of breaching law after 200 workers sacked without consultation
2
Watch: Canterbury family use digger for epic slip-and-slide
3
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7
4
Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus
5
Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Elderly US couple die within days of each other from Covid-19

No new deaths from Covid-19 reported in China for the first time since January

Police seek public's help find man missing from Tauranga area since January

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp