'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell, who plays Sandy in the New Zealand drama The Dark Horse, feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing women who are underpaid.

McDowell is part of a line-up of well-known faces who are now calling through a powerful advertisement for the government to treat women the same as men under the law.

She and her fellow campaigners are using Donna Summer's 80s hit, She Works Hard For the Money, in their battle over equal pay and pay equality in New Zealand.

Latest figures show there is still a 12 per cent gender pay gap.

However, in some government departments like the New Zealand Defence Force, men get paid up to 37 per cent more than women.

Women's Minister Paula Bennett said she was "thrilled" about the campaign and wants "to see equal pay and pay equality".

The union campaign comes five years after aged care worker Kristine Bartlett started her fight through the courts.

She successfully argued that she should be earning more, the same as a man in a comparable job.

Last year the government responded with a joint working group.

Today, Ms Bennett defended how long it has taken and says action is imminent.