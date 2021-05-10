'I feel like this is crossing a line' - Hilary Barry gives Jeremy Wells a head massage

Seven Sharp co-hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells spent the end of last night’s show “crossing a line” after a story about a Japanese scalp facial treatment led to them giving each other head massages.

“I feel like this is crossing a line,” Barry said as she gave Wells a head massage with a massaging device.

As well as the exchange in massages, the story also led Wells to open up about his enthusiasm for head massages, the time he got one from a salon in Rotorua, and head massage etiquette for men.

