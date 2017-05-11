 

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

Former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett has gone public with her decision to undergo gastric bypass surgery after "years of weight gain and loss".

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

The deputy leader of the National Party underwent the weight-loss surgery late last year.

"I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think," Ms Bennett wrote on her Facebook page this morning.

She wrote that she is now "at the beginning of what I plan to be a much healthier and active life."

Further revealing she thought "long and hard" about whether to go public.

"On one hand it's no ones business but mine, but as a woman who has battled with my weight all my adult life I didn't want the innuendo and I wanted to be upfront with others who struggle about the choice I made."

Ms Bennett wrote that she was happy with her decision to open up about the surgery.

"Haters can hate - I'll just keep ignoring them and do the best I can both personally and professionally."

