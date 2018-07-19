How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets

A Rotorua woman, who struggled for years as a solo mum, wants to share how she learned to feed her family by only spending around $2 per head for dinner.

Loreen Shields has some simple rules that can help get that ever expensive shopping budget down while still delivering hearty meals for the family.

RULE 1: Buy in season and buy cheap

Food is often cheaper when in season; especially fruit and veg, also make sure to always be on the lookout for supermarket specials.

RULE 2: Buy items that can be used across a range of meals

For example a head of broccoli can go a long way, remember the stalk can also be used.

RULE 3: Don't turn up your nose at budget brand products

Often for a cheaper price non-name brand or budget products will do the same job.

RULE 4: Avoid temptation

Those chocolate treats next to the counter might seem irresistible, but they're also going to hurt your wallet.

RULE 5: Fresh isn't always best

Canned foods and food close to its expiry date can really help get the most out of your weekly food budget.