TODAY |

Fed-up Christchurch ED nurses issue notice to their bosses

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch emergency department (ED) nurses have joined their Wellington Hospital counterparts in issuing a provisional improvement notice (PIN) notice to its DHB.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS has been leaked more documents revealing the extend of the crisis on the front line of nursing. Source: 1 NEWS

Documents leaked to 1 NEWS revealed the notice and show the depth of the crisis in nursing.

Wellington staff issued the notice just two weeks ago. Capital and Coast DHB said they had been capacity issues for months and working conditions were unsafe.

The crisis facing nurses at Christchurch ED comes with a grim prediction.

“Someone will die, someone will come into ED who has not been seen fast enough, they haven’t been able to triage them quickly enough - their condition will deteriorate enough that they will end up dying,” New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) industry coordinator Ron Angel said.

”Patients are waiting six, seven hours, patients are being seen in the corridors rather than a treatment room.”

Christchurch Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

The PIN issued by Christchurch’s ED nurses comes as NZNO members rejected the latest pay offer from the Government, with Health Minister Andrew Little accusing them of rejecting their own union’s proposal.

“I want to be very clear, the proposal that was put to nurses organisation members is one they put to the Government, the nurses organisation members have rejected their own union's proposal,” Little said.

“The nurses’ union has described the safe staffing clause in the offer they've just rejected as 'vague'. This is surprising given it was developed by their own negotiating team.”

The PIN is one of seven served to DHBs nationwide this year with similar concerns.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Eric Murray in tears in studio as Emma Twigg wins gold
2
'Emotionally drained' highly skilled worker quits NZ after years away from family
3
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release
4
Unseasonably warm temperatures expected as spring arrives
5
Cop in Hamilton standoff sustained life-threatening injuries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Thousands raised days after 11 cats die in Auckland fire

Bubble quarantine-free travel period for Kiwis ends tonight

Aucklanders flock to CBD pancake shop before it closes

Police, family urge missing Clyde teenager to make contact