Fears for Wellington man missing since Friday

Source:
There are fears for a Wellington man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.
Shaun David Hart.
Source: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding the disappearance of Shaun David Hart, 49, after he was reported missing by his family yesterday.
According to police, Mr Hart, was last seen at 11.30am on Friday and is known in the Johnsonville, Khandallah and Mt Kaukau areas.
Mr Hart is described as being 175cm in height and of thin build.
He has tattoos on his right shoulder and left upper arm.
Police are urging anyone with information about, or anyone who has seen Mr Hart, to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news