 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Fears for Wellington man missing since Friday

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There are fears for a Wellington man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

Shaun David Hart.

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding the disappearance of Shaun David Hart, 49, after he was reported missing by his family yesterday. 

According to police, Mr Hart, was last seen at 11.30am on Friday and is known in the Johnsonville, Khandallah and Mt Kaukau areas. 

Mr Hart is described as being 175cm in height and of thin build.

He has tattoos on his right shoulder and left upper arm.

Police are urging anyone with information about, or anyone who has seen Mr Hart, to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000. 

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

2
Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

3

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:30
4
Pippa was decked out in a white dress and veil as she married hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Video: The sweet moment Pippa Middleton arrives at church for her wedding and is helped out of car by her father

00:30
5
In what's been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year Pippa married James Matthews in England.

Video: Royals and celebrities including William and Harry and Roger Federer arrive at Pippa Middleton's wedding

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ