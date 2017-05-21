Fears for Wellington man missing since Friday

There are fears for a Wellington man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

Shaun David Hart. Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding the disappearance of Shaun David Hart, 49, after he was reported missing by his family yesterday.

According to police, Mr Hart, was last seen at 11.30am on Friday and is known in the Johnsonville, Khandallah and Mt Kaukau areas.

Mr Hart is described as being 175cm in height and of thin build.

He has tattoos on his right shoulder and left upper arm.