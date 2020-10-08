TODAY |

Fears for welfare of woman missing from her Auckland home since yesterday

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate an elderly woman missing from her Auckland home since yesterday morning.

Brenda Stapleton. Source: New Zealand Police

Brenda Stapleton left her home in Belmont on the North Shore at around 10am yesterday but has not returned since, police said.

The 75-year-old was reported missing late last night.

Police say they and Stapleton's family "have concerns for her welfare and want to ensure she is safe".

Stapleton is about 167cm tall and was last seen wearing a red jacket. She was also carrying a black handbag and a shopping bag.

Police are making a number of inquiries to locate her. The police Eagle helicopter and Search and Rescue have also assisted in the search.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 201007/7770, or call 111 if she is seen.

