Fears up to 30 per cent of NZ manufacturing companies could close

There are predictions that if changes aren't made, up to 30 per cent of New Zealand's manufacturing businesses could permanently shut their doors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as hundreds of jobs are to go at manufacturing sites around the country with James Hardie today confirming it'll close its Auckland plant.

This closure will lead to the loss of 120 jobs by the end of the year and it isn't the only company facing tough decisions.

New Zealand steel is restructuring its Pipe and Hollows plant, with the potential loss of 60 jobs.

The Manufacturing Recovery Group says one solution is for more businesses to go digital.

James Hardie to close Auckland factory with loss of 120 jobs

“We need to make sure the production methods we use in New Zealand are state of the art and capable of competing with other countries,” Brett O'Riley of the Manufacturing Recovery Group says.

That doesn't necessarily mean robots taking over.