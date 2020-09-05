Fears several houses destroyed following large forest fire in Mackenzie Basin

Several houses are thought to have been destroyed by a major forest fire near Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Basin this morning.

Mackenzie Basin (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency says it has 16 crews there fighting it.

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson says the police have been evacuating all the residents of Lake Ohau Village, as well as campsites and other properties in the vicinity.

"Everyone's being evacuated to the Omarama Hall where possible and from there we'll be taking names and Civil Defence and Victim Support will be working with them there.

"The police and fire [Fire and Emergency] are currently searching through the village to make sure everyone's accounted for."