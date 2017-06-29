Fears for safety of Palmerston North man missing since Saturday

Source:
Police have serious concerns for a Palmerston North man who has been missing since Saturday.
Missing Palmerston North man Simon Oakley.
Source: New Zealand Police
Simon Oakley, 46, was last seen on foot, around Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on June 24.
At the time he was wearing dark pants and a black and grey hoodie.
Police ask members of the public to contact them on 06 3513600 immediately if they have any information on Mr Oakley's whereabouts.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news