Fears for safety of missing Uruguayan woman last seen nearly three weeks ago

Police have concerns for the safety of a Uruguayan woman travelling in New Zealand, who has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

Claudia Corbo De Castro Source: NZ Police

Claudia Corbo De Castro, 22, arrived in New Zealand in March and is due to spend 12 months in the country.

She was expected to arrive in Culverden at the end of last week to start a new job but did not arrive, and the last reported sighting of her was in Mt Maunganui on June 18.

Police believe she may be travelling by car and there are concerns for her wellbeing.