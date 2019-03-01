Fears for safety of man not seen since Sunday on Auckland's North Shore

Police and family are concerned for the safety of a man who was last seen on Auckland's North Shore on Sunday.

Denver Chase, 43, was last seen leaving a property in Mairangi Bay at around 4pm on February 24.

Police say he has not been in contact with his family, which his friends and family say is unusual.

Mr Chase is described as being 178cm tall and of solid build.

Police are appealing for sightings of Mr Chase's car, a red 2008 Nissan Skyline, with the registration LGH476.

Denver Chase's car, a red 2008 Nissan Skyline with the registration number LGH476. Source: NZ Police