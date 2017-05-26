Fears for safety of autistic boy missing in Christchurch

Christchurch police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old autistic boy who has been missing since this afternoon.

Alex Donaldson. Source: NZ Police

Alexander Donaldson was last seen at 3.30pm at Broomfield Common in the city’s west.

Police say they have concerns for his welfare as Alex is autistic.

Alex is 160 centimetres tall, of solid build with brown, shoulder-length, wavy hair.

He is wearing navy track pants, a dark top and maroon hoodie and is likely to be carrying a grey and purple backpack.