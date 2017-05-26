 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Fears for safety of autistic boy missing in Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old autistic boy who has been missing since this afternoon.

Alex Donaldson.

Alex Donaldson.

Source: NZ Police

Alexander Donaldson was last seen at 3.30pm at Broomfield Common in the city’s west.

Police say they have concerns for his welfare as Alex is autistic.

Alex is 160 centimetres tall, of solid build with brown, shoulder-length, wavy hair.

He is wearing navy track pants, a dark top and maroon hoodie and is likely to be carrying a grey and purple backpack.

Any sightings or information should be reported immediately to 111, referencing P029640229.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:15
2
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

00:19
3
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


4
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Police identify dead woman found in West Auckland after releasing photo of distinctive tattoo


5
Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie kicks during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 3 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Chiefs, Blues trade early penalties as rain threatens to slow tempo of high-stakes Battle of the Bombays

02:15
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ