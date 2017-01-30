Fears proposed changes to when kids start school could have 'huge financial impact' on childcare centres

There are fears proposed changes to when youngsters leave early childhood care for school could force some early childhood centres to close.

Cohort entry will allow schools to make children start in groups at set times during the year, instead of when each individual child turns five.

New entrants will begin school at the start of the term closest to their fifth birthday, instead of the date their birthday falls on.

"There would possibly be a real buzz of beginning together, you know, and you'd have the powhiri and all the kids would be new and all the parents were new, and all the information could be passed on," mother Alex Bonham said.

However, new Minister of Education figures show the changes could cost the early childhood sector up to $11 million in the first year.

There is concern some centres won't survive.