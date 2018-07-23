Fears for Palmerston North man last seen on farm

There are fears for a Palmerston North man missing since early this morning (Monday July 23).

Benjamin Saul Dempsey. Source: NZ Police.

Police say Benjamin Saul Dempsey, 34, was last seen at around 7.00am at his workplace - a farm on Pretoria Rd, Shannon.

He was wearing green wet-weather gear, gumboots, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a lighter blue hood and a black beanie.

Police say he has not been seen or heard from since, which is out of character for him.