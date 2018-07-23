 

Fears for Palmerston North man last seen on farm

There are fears for a Palmerston North man missing since early this morning (Monday July 23).

Benjamin Saul Dempsey.

Source: NZ Police.

Police say Benjamin Saul Dempsey, 34, was last seen at around 7.00am at his workplace - a farm on Pretoria Rd, Shannon.

He was wearing green wet-weather gear, gumboots, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a lighter blue hood and a black beanie.

Police say he has not been seen or heard from since, which is out of character for him.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or has information about where he might be is asked to call Detective Sergeant Karen Heald on 021 191 4535 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

