Fears for missing man from Wellington

Police are concerned for the safety of a 29-year-old man who has gone missing from an Upper Hutt address.

David Dahm is described as being around 180cm tall, of slim build and with dark short hair.

There are fears for the safety of Mr Dahm due to his mental capacity, police say in a statement.

He was last seen on Wednesday around Martin Street wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, red jeans and black sandals.

He was also carrying three bags.