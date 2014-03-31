 

Fears for missing hunter in Southland

A hunter is missing in Dunsdale, Southland after entering the bush yesterday afternoon.

The man is overdue after he entered the bush with three hunting companions at about 2.30pm.

Around 5pm the man became separated from the group.

His hunting companions returned to the car at 8pm and the man was not there.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen this man, who is Maori, in his 40s, solidly built, and who was dressed in shorts, a T-shirt, and hunting boots, to contact us," says Southland Area Commander, Inspector Joel Lamb.

About 15 people from LandSAR, Police Search and Rescue, and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications are conducting a ground search for the man. 

"The weather has been mild, however there is concern for the man having been out overnight," says Inspector Lamb.

