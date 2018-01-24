Fears for missing Hamilton woman not seen since last month

There are fears for a Hamilton woman not seen since early last month.

Hamilton Police are looking for 48-year-old Elenoa Phillips, who was reported missing on Monday.

Elenoa Phillips Source: Supplied

She was last seen leaving her home on Thursday December 4 about 10pm driving a grey Toyota Camry.

Ms Phillips told her flatmate she was going to meet family members but never came home.

Police have concerns for her safety, as she has not been touch with any friends or family since.