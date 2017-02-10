Fears for missing 82-year-old man from Nelson

Police are concerned for the safety of an 88-year-old man from Nelson who has gone missing after he was scheduled to arrive in Westport today.

Leslie Martin, 88, was due to arrive at a relative’s house but there has been no sign of him. Source: NZ Police

Leslie Martin was due to arrive at a relative’s house in Westport earlier today but there has been no sign of him, police said in a statement.

Mr Martin is described as 185cm tall, of medium build, has grey hair and walks with a limp due to having a bad hip.

He was reported missing just before 8pm this evening.

“We are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Mr Martin,” says Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson.

“Please also be on the lookout for the vehicle he was driving, a 2014 blue Holden Trax SUV with the registration HTY668,” she says.