Fears for man two days overdue from Tasman tramping trip

There are concerns for the welfare of a man missing in Tasman after he didn't return on time from a tramping trip.

Stephen Rainbird. Source: Supplied

Tasman Police are appealing for sightings of Stephen Rainbird who was meant to return from his trip in the Cobb Valley on Wednesday. They say they have "concerns for his welfare".

The 56-year-old is around 185cm tall and is described as having a slim build.

Police also want to speak to a person named Harley who may have been the last person to have had contact with Mr Rainbird.

Harley is said to have a German accent and drives a white-coloured camper van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 – quoting file number 200731/2933.

