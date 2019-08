Police and family members have concerns for a Wellington man, missing from Rongotai.

Police are appealing for sightings of 69-year-old Vincenzo Tesoriero.

He is around 164cm tall and of a medium build.

Police say Mr Tesoriero, who suffers from dementia, is thought to be wearing dark pants with a short sleeved blue, white and red striped shirt.

He may be in the Lyall Bay or Evans Bay areas.