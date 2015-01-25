Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

A driver of a fleeing car is missing after they abandoned their vehicle during a police pursuit on Saturday and jumped into the Waikato River.

Waikato River Source: istock.com

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement a Mazda 323 was being pursued by police just after midnight last Saturday between Horotiu and Huntly.

The car was abandoned by the Tainui Bridge.

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."

"Police would like to hear from anyone who can assist in providing information about the man and whether he is safe," Senior Sergeant Patterson said.

Other occupants in the vehicle were talked to, a helicopter was used and boats deployed to search for the driver.