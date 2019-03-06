TODAY |

Fears for man, 22, not seen since Monday morning near Otaki

There a fears for a man not seen since Monday morning in the Otaki area of the lower North Island.

Police say Rahul-Nathu Dahya, 22, was last seen on the morning of March 4 in Te Horo Beach and he may have been heading north.

They say he was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a black cap, and drives a white Toyata Hilux van, license plate number LHH571.

Police say they have concerns for Mr Dahya's safety and urge members of the public with any information to contact Otaki Police on 06 364 7366 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190305/7190.

Rahul-Nathu Dahya.
Rahul-Nathu Dahya. Source: NZ Police.
