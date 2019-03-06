Fears for man, 22, not seen since Monday morning near Otaki

There a fears for a man not seen since Monday morning in the Otaki area of the lower North Island.

Police say Rahul-Nathu Dahya, 22, was last seen on the morning of March 4 in Te Horo Beach and he may have been heading north.

They say he was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a black cap, and drives a white Toyata Hilux van, license plate number LHH571.