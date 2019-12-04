Fears of flooding with more wet weather forecast for Central Otago

Students and staff from Queenstown's Wakatipu High School will be evacuated from their school camp today, with more wet weather forecast for Central Otago.

Flooding following prolonged heavy rain at Lake Wanaka. Source: Alan Kerr

Both Lake Wanaka and Lake Wakatipu are currently above the high lake level threshold and emergency teams are on standby to help should levels get higher.



There are an additional 1000 sandbags expected to be delivered to residents of Wanaka today in preparation for this.

Some of those sandbags could also get delivered to Queenstown, Glenorchy and Kingston.

While weather warnings are no longer in place for the area, there are still watches out for downpours in Westland, Fiordland and the Otago Headwaters.