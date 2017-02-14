 

Fears for five-year-old girl missing in Hamilton

There are fears for the safety of a five-year-old who has gone missing from an address in the Fairfield, Hamilton this evening.

Gloria has been missing since around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Source: NZ Police

Waikato Police are searching for Gloria who has been missing since around 7.30pm.

Police are door-knocking throughout the Fairfield area and a search and rescue operation has been launched after she was believed to have walked off in Ross Crescent.

"Gloria is described as Polynesian, olive-tanned skinned, with curly black hair," police said in a statement.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt over a pink T-shirt and had blue trousers on, police said.

Residents in Fairfield are advised to thoroughly check their entire properties and surrounding areas for sightings of Gloria and report them immediately to 111.

