Fears for five-year-old girl missing in Hamilton

There are fears for the safety of a five-year-old who has gone missing from an address in the Fairfield, Hamilton this evening.

Gloria has been missing since around 7.30pm on Tuesday. Source: NZ Police

Waikato Police are searching for Gloria who has been missing since around 7.30pm.

Police are door-knocking throughout the Fairfield area and a search and rescue operation has been launched after she was believed to have walked off in Ross Crescent.

"Gloria is described as Polynesian, olive-tanned skinned, with curly black hair," police said in a statement.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt over a pink T-shirt and had blue trousers on, police said.