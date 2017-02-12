 

With fears of 'exploding' carcasses on Farewell Spit, how will dead whales be disposed of?

The task of dealing with between 250 to 300 dead pilot whales on Farewell Spit gets under way today.

Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.
Source: Breakfast

Project Jonah's general manager Daren Grover explained to TVNZ's Breakfast today what the process involves.

He says the whales will be taken further up the spit away from public access areas.

They will either be left in the sand dunes or in the inter-tidal zone, tied down so they decompose.

There have been reports the whales may "explode".

"As whales decompose, gases build up in their bodies and there is a chance there will be eruptions of those whales," Mr Grover says.

As long as the rescued whales stay at sea the focus on today will turn to dealing with the dead animals.

"We are talking to iwi but the idea is to tether the whales with a long narrow fence to stop them drifting away and becoming a hazard in the water," says a Department of Conservation spokeswoman.

"Then they will be left to bio-degrade in the marine environment. They will be de-gassed to allow the gas to escape," she said.

