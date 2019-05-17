TODAY |

Fears of disease outbreak as another six kākāpō are flown to Auckland for blood tests

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
Andrew Macfarlane

There are fears a disease outbreak affecting one of our most beloved endangered species is getting worse.

Another six kākāpō have been flown off Whenua Hou (Codfish Island) near Stewart Island.

They’ve been taken to Auckland Zoo for urgent CT scans and blood tests.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    They’ve all been diagnosed with the same disease. Source: 1 NEWS

    It’s believed they’re the latest birds to contract aspergillosis, a disease caused by a fungus which affects the respiratory system.

    While the disease isn’t able to be passed from bird to bird, the Department of Conservation is scrambling to work out why so many are becoming ill.

    Experts at Auckland Zoo, where the birds are being treated, say the disease is usually fatal.

    It has already killed four chicks and an adult since April, with several other birds under close watch.

    By Andrew Macfarlane

    New Zealand native bird Kākāpō
    New Zealand native bird Kākāpō Source: Department of Conservation
    More From
    New Zealand
    Animals
    Conservation
    Andrew Macfarlane
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.
    Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'
    2
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
    Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
    3
    A dam gate gave way at Lake Dunlap, releasing a torrent of water.
    Incredible video shows moment Texas dam gate fails
    4
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    5
    National’s housing spokesperson savaged the decision to compensate Housing NZ tenants who were evicted for using P or allowing its use in their homes.
    Judith Collins calls out David Seymour after he calls Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman 'a real menace to freedom'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    NZ measles cases likely to stem from single initial patient - experts
    Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

    Bowel cancer increasing in people under the age of 50
    Sky Tower shines red as firefighters raise over $1M for cancer patients

    Sky Tower lights up red as Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge raises over $1 million for cancer patients
    02:16
    The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.

    Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'