Fears of commuter chaos as overtime ban kicks in on Auckland's train network

Auckland's train services will be disrupted from today as train drivers and crew implement an overtime ban.

Auckland Transport say they are not sure when the trains will be back up and running.

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) are annoyed at a plan for driver-only trains, saying they aren't safe and have taken industrial action on the issue previously.

The RMTU said it had a positive meeting with both council-controlled Auckland Transport and rail operator Transdev, a French company, on Friday

There is another meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

"If we make progress we can call off the overtime ban, if not our members are also willing to take full-day strikes," says John Kerr, a RMTU organiser.

"Transdev and Auckland Transport aren't budging on driver-only operation, which will severely compromise passenger safety," he says.

Train services on the eastern, southern and western line will be running at a reduced frequency from February 26 to March 16.

Auckland Transport and Transdev say they have developed a temporary timetable to minimise disruption and provide consistent rail services on these lines during the next three weeks.

Southern, western and eastern line weekday peak train services will run at 20-minute intervals, with inter-peak and off-peak services running as normal.

Many trains will run with six cars - which can hold 900 passengers - to help reduce impact.

Onehunga and Pukekohe weekday train services and weekend train services across all lines will remain on their usual timetable.

Ferry and bus services will operate as normal.

Auckland Transport says it is proposing to transfer the responsibility for train door opening and closing from train managers to train drivers with specific safety controls, pending safety case approval from independent rail regulator, NZ Transport Agency.

Train managers will be replaced with a larger team of roving transport officers who will be trained to manage anti-social behaviour and have flexibility to move around.


